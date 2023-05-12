Stevie Camilleri managed to keep Nuoto Catania afloat in the Italian A1 championship in dramatic fashion.

Trailing 9-5 at the beginning of the fourth session to Anzio Waterpolis in the A1 Play-out session, Catania turned the tables on their opponents to win the last session 5-1 and finish level 10-10.

The comeback was completed during the penalty shoot-out when Catania retained their A1 status with 14-13 win.

Camilleri was the protagonist scoring a hat-trick as well as scoring Catania’s first penalty in the shoot out.

Catania, who had lost the opening game of the series, have thus completed an extraordinary comeback to win the series 2-1 after also winning the second match 9-8.

