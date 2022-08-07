Steward Health Care Malta has engaged leadership training company FranklinCovey to deliver its leadership and personal effectiveness development programme in a phased process that will involve every single member of staff over a five-year period. The first phase of this process started in July and will last 12 months. The cohorts involved are the senior management team, 25 departmental heads and five trainers. In Phase 2, which will be delivered over the subsequent four years, the bespoke development programme will extend to all employees of the hospitals run by Steward in Malta.

Last year, the senior management team attended a ‘Seven Habits of Highly Effective People’ in-house work session, which will form a core part of the bespoke training and development programme. The FranklinCovey content will also include a ‘Leading Customer Loyalty’ programme.

Steward Health Care Malta president Nadine Delicata said: “Steward Malta is committed to reviewing, improving and investing in all aspects of our organisation, as we continue to make long-term, world-class investments in Malta. We were highly impressed with FranklinCovey’s approach and consider this a great way to strengthen our culture, operate at our best and deliver the superior care services that all the people of Malta and Gozo deserve.”

FranklinCovey Malta managing director Malcolm Naudi said: “This is a truly momentous decision by Steward Health Care to enable FranklinCovey to bring its powerful content around leadership, culture, communication and so much more throughout the organisation.”

For more information, visit https://www.stewardmalta.org or www.franklincovey.mt.