A genitourinary medicine clinic has been opened at Gozo General Hospital by Steward Health Care.

The clinic will operate on Friday afternoons on a fortnightly basis and offer services aimed at the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infections (commonly referred to as STD’s and STI’s respectively) as part of the national health service.

Gozo General Hospital executive director Joseph Fenech said that the clinic is part of Steward Health Care’s drive towards providing a wider range of services to Gozitan society and those who live in and visit the island.

The GU clinic will provide testing services for sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes, HPV, HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis, together with the treatment, including cryotherapy. HIV prevention including PReP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) advice and PEPSE (Post-exposure prophylaxis) will also provided.

Patients will not be required to present an ID number. Instead they will be provided with a GU code, which will be used for all tests that are taken to respect confidentiality.