Healthcare professionals employed by Steward Health Care are being discriminated against and are not being afforded the same conditions and remuneration as colleagues employed by the government, a union told Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the UĦM Voice of the Workers, Grech, who was accompanied by Opposition health spokesman Stephen Spiteri and representatives from the party’s Solidarjeta’ Ħaddiema (SĦPN) and Forum Professjonisti (FPPN), was told that these healthcare professionals are each being paid around €3,600 less per annum when compared to fellow professionals employed by the government.

They also had inferior work conditions.

The party said this state of affairs was completely unacceptable and the PN would keep striving for these professionals to be given their dues.

SĦPN and FPPN said in a statement that these healthcare professionals were already facing especially difficult circumstances due to having to work at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that it was unacceptable that Steward was making profits at their expense while pocketing millions from the government every year as part of its concession to run three state hospitals.

“PN shall not stop striving until this matter is resolved justly,” the PN said.