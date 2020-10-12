Steward Health Care Malta has upgraded its medical gases infrastructure at Gozo General Hospital.

The project included the replacement of the main vacuum plant and a new distribution system to provide the hospital with an autonomous and continued supply of oxygen for up to six weeks through a 20,000-litre oxygen reservoir.

The investment was made ahead of expected increased demand due to COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza. Oxygen is the most widely used medical gas and is considered to be a medicinal.

The new medical oxygen tank at Gozo hospital.

The hospital had to date been reliant on large, cumbersome oxygen cylinders which gave it autonomy for only three to four days.

The new set-up includes a Vacuum Insulated Evaporator (VIE) system, which can store liquid oxygen in a cryogenic state.

Oxygen points have now been installed all around the hospital.

The final piece for the upgrade will be the installation of a new HTM compliant Medical Air compressors System in the coming days.

Steward said the investment complements recent initiatives to expand hospital capacity by an additional 120 beds for COVID-19. Earlier this year, Steward also increased the number of ventilators in Gozo to 25 units. New dialysis machines (CRRT), monitors and oxygen concentrators were installed.

Upgrades are being planned by Steward for the physiotherapy outpatients department at Karin Grech Hospital as well as the Emergency Department at Gozo General Hospital.