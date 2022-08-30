The nurses' union said on Tuesday it was shocked to hear that Steward Healthcare had made a €6 million profit, viewing it as taxpayers' money down the drain.

Times of Malta reported last Sunday that Steward Malta made a pre-tax profit of €6 million in 2020, despite claiming that issues with the government hospitals contract rendered it of “no financial value”.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said the profit made by Steward could have been used to refurbish Mount Carmel Hospital or build new wards at Mater Dei Hospital.

It observed that projects that had were repeatedly promised were not carried out, such as the new outpatients' block and parking at Mater Dei Hospital, a new mental hospital, a mother and child hospital and a primary healthcare hub in the north of Malta.

"The people of Malta are paying a high price on this agreement with Steward since this taxpayers' money could easily be used for the much-needed investments in the medical sector. Instead, taxpayer money is being used to make an American company richer. This is certainly not right," the MUMN said.

It said the government should address this issue urgently and not hide behind any law court case.

"Millions of taxpayer money (are going) down the drain every year and no government official is being held accountable. Accountability is only expected from the common people but when it comes to the political persons, accountability becomes non-existent," it said.

The concession agreement which handed three state hospitals to Vitals and eventually Steward Healthcare is currently being contested in court by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.