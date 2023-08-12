Steward Health Care has relocated its Malta office to Portomaso as the government is in “full and effective” control of the hospitals.

A health ministry spokesperson said when contacted that Steward have no further presence or role in the running of the St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

In February, a court ruled that the government’s deal with Steward to run the hospitals was “fraudulent”.

Judge Francesco Depasquale declared that the concession, originally signed by government with Vitals Global Healthcare and subsequently taken over by Steward Health Care, was tainted by fraud at every stage of the process.

Steward is appealing the court sentence, with a final decision expected by a panel of judges in October.

The government decided to terminate its deal with Steward shortly after the February decision.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, the three hospitals came under the government’s direction and authority on March 21, and full control was handed over in May.

In its appeal, Steward has argued that the government clearly capitalised on the February judgment to take back the hospitals.

Steward’s lawyers said Depasquale’s sentence presented a scenario of legal confusion since, although the court laid great emphasis on fraud, it was not clear whether it had decided on the basis of fraud or an alleged breach of contract.

In a separate legal battle, ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat is seeking the removal of a magistrate overseeing a criminal probe into the deal.

Muscat’s home was searched last year on the strength of an order by magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Testifying last month, Police Superintendent James Grech confirmed the search was carried out over suspicions that Muscat could be involved in corruption and money laundering linked to the hospitals deal.

Muscat denies wrongdoing.

The inquiry into the deal was triggered in 2019 following a complaint by rule-of-law NGO Repubblika.