Steward Health Care Malta said Tuesday that it has no objection in principle to government employees working at Gozo General Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital being given the same meal allowance as their counterparts in other hospitals, but it said this is up to the government.

The request is being made by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN), which declared an industrial dispute on Monday.

The union first made its request in June and Steward said that it has since been in discussions with the Health Ministry and it awaits further direction on the matter.

"These allowances are within the remit of the ministry as part of the policies and agreements relating to public service employees, and are not at Steward’s discretion," Steward said.

"Whilst the right to industrial action is a constitutionally protected right that Steward will always respect, Steward would like to echo the sentiments voiced by the general public and urge stakeholders to remember that industrial action should not come at the expense of patients’ wellbeing. Steward’s primary duty remains the health of the Maltese and Gozitan communities that it serves."