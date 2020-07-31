Steward Health Care’s headquarters in the United States has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to be used in the Gozitan and Maltese community, especially by vulnerable people, so as to help in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The masks were donated during an event held at Steward Health Care Malta’s offices which was presided by Dr Nadine Delicata, executive director and president of Steward Health Care Malta.

Present during the event were Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, the US Chargé d’Affaires Mark Schapiro, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Gozo John Borg, and the administrator of Id-Dar tal-Providenza Nadine Camilleri Cassano.

Everyone needs to remain vigilant and observe public health measures

Delicata said that this donation from Steward US underpins the importance of the message that, while restrictions have been lifted, everyone needs to remain vigilant and observe public health measures in our efforts to keep the number of COVID-19 cases in the community as low as possible. She said that the donation confirms Steward’s commitment to the communities that it serves.

In fact, these masks will be distributed to NGOs in Malta and Gozo such as Id-Dar tal-Providenza, to support the efforts made by such entities to contain the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community. Those present during the event thanked Steward for its gesture and likewise emphasised the need to continue showing support and care to the community, especially vulnerable people, while complying with the directives issued by the authorities.