Naxxar Lions will be happy to take motivation from their 2-0 win against Qrendi on Thursday at the Victor Tedesco Stadium which takes them up into the top ten in the Challenge League standings as we near the midway point of the season.

Coach George Vella believes that while it is important to win matches against clubs like Qrendi, “it is just one game and there’s still a long way to go”.

“Qrendi are a good team, as their line-up suggests, so we had to adapt our game according to how they play. We focused on midfield because we know it is the greatest weapon,” Vella told the Times of Malta.

“The system worked because we got our goal and attacked as well. Then just like we had our chances, they had theirs too.

“In the second half, we wanted to make it comfortable for us and we managed to get another goal. I think it was a day in which the tactics worked.”

Asked about how they will now aim to keep up consistency, Vella explained that this all depends on factors which are both on and off the pitch.

