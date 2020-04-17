On April 15, Panta Lesco unveiled its fresh rebranded image for the group. This bold move to change the group’s 60-year logo and amend the company name to simply ‘Panta’ was an outcome which represents more clearly the young, dynamic and resilient team at Panta today.

“Amid the COVID-19 crisis, we felt that we should not shy away from presenting the fresh image of the group,” CEO designate Katrina Attard said. “Rather, the evolution of the logo is intended to signify the change and resilience Panta has displayed throughout the past 60 years where the group survived and thrived through several challenging times.”

Going forward, Panta’s management remains prudently confident that the group will continue to strengthen itself throughout the current crisis and beyond.

“This resilience is not only a Panta phenomenon but rather an innate fighting spirit several other Maltese companies have displayed and channelled as fuel for growth to build a local economy which punches well above its weight,” Attard concluded.