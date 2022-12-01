Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug failed to make coach Hansi Flick’s starting XI for Thursday’s do-or-die World Cup clash with Costa Rica, despite scoring a late equaliser against Spain.

Flick has made one change to his starting line-up, with forward Leroy Sane replacing right-back Thilo Kehrer.

Joshua Kimmich starts in the right-back position, with Sane named in a four-man attack for the Germans.

Sane, who missed out against Japan with a knee injury and came off the bench against Spain, will pick up his 50th cap for Germany.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez made three changes to his starting line-up.

Defender Francisco Calvo misses the match after picking up a second yellow in the 1-0 win against Japan and has been replaced by Juan Pablo Vargas.

