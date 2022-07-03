There’s a moment in every girl’s life where she realises that she is not equal to her male counterpart. Whether it’s the first time she is called bossy when she asserts herself “too much” in class or when comments are made about the length of her skirt, or when she feels a watchful pair of eyes on her back as she gets off the school bus.

The chasm between the sexes starts early and gets deeper as the years roll on. By the time a girl reaches her teens, she simply takes it for granted that she can’t go out jogging after sunset, that it’s probably not advisable to travel alone to certain places and that, if she gets raped, there will still be people that will ask whether she brought it on to herself.

This week, a good friend of mine made a comparison that has stuck and stayed with me, one that I want to share with you today as many of you with daughters casually flip through the pages of the newspaper perhaps not really taking in the current state of the world.

Back in April, the court awarded a man over €87,000 in damages after his friend crashed his dream car five or six years ago. The plaintiff was not physically hurt in the crash but received the money after it was found that the post-traumatic stress disorder that the accident had caused him had left him with a 20 per cent permanent disability.

A few days ago, another case involving post-traumatic stress disorder was resolved; however, the results are infinitely less favourable. In 2006, an underage girl has sex with a man and is secretly filmed by his friend. He seems to know that the filming is taking place; she doesn’t. That film is then distributed by another man through a DVD shop.

The DVD is then callously sent to the girl’s mother causing the victim post-traumatic stress disorder. Five years after the incident, a psychological assessment of the victim showed that she has suffered a 30 per cent psychological disability, however, a more recent assessment concluded that the permanent damage caused was apparently down to six per cent.

I am disgusted to my very core that our plights continue not to be taken seriously by our courts or by those in power - Anna Marie Galea

The court decided that the most recent assessment was what it was going to base the grounds of compensation on, despite the victim requesting that the first assessment be upheld. Ironically, the fact that she did her best to get past the cruelty dealt to her by a group of men who should have known better worked against her.

And let’s not even start with the fact that this was decided 16 whole years after the incident took place. Why should it take almost two decades to give someone justice and then, on top of that, mitigate the punishment simply because they tried their hardest to move on?

While comparisons are always odious, it is impossible not to look at these two cases and stare in disbelief at the very different standards applied.

As a woman, I am exhausted of hearing stories like this. As a friend to people who have gone through similar situations I am disgusted to my very core that our plights continue not to be taken seriously by our courts or by those in power. With every slap on the wrist that rapists and abusers are given, I am reminded of how very little our voices seem to count for something. Hug your “bossy” daughter today and remind her that she matters. She’s going to have the whole world telling her otherwise.