New students reading a course in social work, Earth Systems, and Artificial Intelligence, among others, will receive a higher stipend starting this scholastic year, the Education Ministry announced on Saturday.

In total, 46 courses will be newly categorised over a period of three years, starting from this scholastic year.

Over 4,400 students new students will benefit from the reform, with a three-year investment of €6.5 million.

The change in the classification of courses was announced during a press conference at the Education Ministry as applications for grants and stipends opened.

Eligible students studying post-secondary, vocational, and tertiary levels are entitled to receive a stipend every four weeks covering the scholastic year, a total of 10 payments.

The amount students receive depends on their courses, which are divided into three classifications - 'general', 'prescribed', and 'high priority'.

Students following a ‘general’ course will receive a stipend of €106 every four weeks. Those reading a ‘prescribed’ course receive a higher stipend of €187.

‘High priority’ course students will receive a rate of €375 every four weeks.

The reform will see 36 courses newly classified as ‘prescribed’ and 10 courses classified as ‘high priority’.

Speaking during the conference, ministry advisor David Spiteri Gingell said the reform in the course classifications reflects the current and future needs of Malta’s workforce and social needs.

“Many jobs have shifted to reflect on the importance of AI, engineering, and the importance of environmental sustainability and climate change,” he said.

He said it is important the workforce of today and the future are “armed” and prepared to work in such sectors.

Which are the new classified courses?

During the conference, Spiteri Gingell explained that the tilting in the stipend system addresses the need to meet Malta’s economic and social growth and ensure that the educational system is equipped for those needs.

Spiteri Gingell explained that the tilting in the stipend system addresses the need to meet Malta’s economic and social growth and ensure that the educational system is equipped for those needs.

New courses which will be classified as 'prescribed' Photo: Education Ministry

This scholastic year will see courses such as Earth Systems, Aircraft Maintenance, Social Work, Applied Biomedical Science, and Medical Physics be reclassified as ‘Prescribed’.

The reclassification of courses includes courses in both MCAST and University. Photo: Education Ministry

When it comes to new ‘High Priority’ courses, students studying topics such as Biology, Geosciences, chemistry, mathematics, and physics will receive a higher stipend.

New high priority courses. Photo: Education Ministry

This upgrade will only be provided to students who plan to become educators in such topics. It was explained that the ministry will have a contract with the students to ensure that they will take on a Masters in Teaching and Learning following their degree.

Speaking during the conference, Education Minister Clifton Grima said this reform will be continuously monitored and improved.

“We will monitor the way society develops, to ensure that our educational system reflects these changes,” he said.

“We want to encourage students to study in sectors which are becoming more and more important in our society.”

Where and how does a student apply?

Students applying for a stipend for the first time can apply through this website.

To apply, students need an active e-ID, a valid IBAN, a school leaving certificate and a JobsPlus certificate.

Students repeating a year or those who have changed their course or institution completely can also file an application. Those who will continue their course with no changes, do not need to re-apply.

Students are also eligible for a one-time grant, which they receive at the beginning of their studies.