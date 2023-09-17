The stipends system is to be reformed over a three-year-period to make stipends stronger and encourage students to opt for subjects that would lead them to a career, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking at a political event in Mellieħa, he said the reform would be based on a study and consultation.

People had to be trained for the economic transition based on quality that could be achieved faster and stronger. There had to be a Maltese economy from the Maltese to the Maltese, he said.

This strategic decision, the PM said was lined with others which were being implemented daily in line with the party’s electoral manifesto.

He referred to a recent visit to a company that operated using artificial intelligence and said he was disappointed that Maltese workers at this company were in a minority.

More had to be encouraged to choose such careers, Abela said

The Prime Minister also spoke on the government’s vision for Gozo in the recently launched 10-year Gozo strategy document, saying incentives will be directed to achieving a Gozo of villages.