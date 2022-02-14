Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that affects the genitals, rectum and throat. It is most common in people aged 15 to 24. Here are a few frequently asked questions.

Am I at risk for gonorrhea?

Everyone is at risk of contracting gonorrhea. If you’re having unprotected sex with different partners, you’re at risk of contracting gonorrhea.

Having unprotected vaginal, oral and anal sex with an infected partner is the most common way of getting infected with this sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Gonorrhea can also be transmitted to newborns during childbirth if the mother is infected.

Since this can lead to serious consequences, females are encouraged to test when they become pregnant.

How easily can I become infected with gonorrhea?

One cannot get infected by hugging, using the same toilet or swimming in the same pool as an infected person. This STI can only be transmitted if you have unprotected sex.

What happens if I don’t get treated for gonorrhea?

Untreated cases of gonorrhea can cause permanent internal damage to whoever is infected. It causes pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in persons with female organs, which can lead to scar tissue, pregnancy outside the womb, infertility and long-term pain.

In persons with male organs, untreated gonorrhea can cause sterility and a painful condition in the tubes attached to the testicles.

Untreated gonorrhea may also increase your chances of contracting HIV.

How will I know if I have gonorrhea?

If you’re leading a sexually active lifestyle, the best way to find out whether you have any form of STI, including gonorrhea, is to get tested. However, you should be aware of a few symptoms to look out for.

Persons with female anatomical and physiological characteristics may experience:

• Vaginal discharge;

• A burning sensation when urinating;

• Heavier periods and bleeding between periods;

• Infection in the rectum, eyes or throat;

• Conjunctivitis (eye infection).

Persons with male anatomical and physiological characteristics may experience:

• A white, yellow or green discharge from the penis;

• A burning sensation when urinating;

• Inflammation of the foreskin;

• Swollen testicles;

• Infection in the rectum, eyes or throat;

• Conjunctivitis (eye infection).

What should I do if I think I’m experiencing some of these symptoms?

Get tested! The GU Clinic is there to help. One can book a free test by calling on 2545 7491, or sending an e-mail on sexualhealth.malta@gov.mt or follow the clinic on Facebook/Instagram for more information.

What happens when I do the test?

Getting tested for gonorrhea won’t take up much of your time. Here’s what will happen: once you arrive at the clinic, one of the clinic’s medical professionals will take a swab from the areas where you are having symptoms or suggest a urine test. The samples taken from your test will then be sent to the lab for analysis and you will be asked to contact the GU clinic in a matter of a few days to discuss your results.

Will I have gonorrhea forever?

Many cases of gonorrhea can be treated with antibiotics, but according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic-resistant cases of gonorrhea are on the rise and may become untreatable.

In case of a positive result, you can count on the clinic’s professional assistance. They will give the best advice possible to get the best treatment and medical information.

I just finished my treatment. Does that mean I am immune now?

No. Reinfection is very possible if you have unprotected sex with an infected partner. The best prevention for gonorrhea and any other STI is to use a condom during sexual intercourse, and when in doubt, get tested.

For more information and professional assistance, contact Sexual Health Malta by sending an e-mail on sexualhealth.malta@gov.mt or follow Sexual Health Malta on Facebook/Instagram to guide you how to book a test. Call the GU Clinic to get tested on 2545 7491. One may also contact the clinic via Messenger.