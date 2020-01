STM Malta team gathered at the Luzzu Hall in Qawra for the yearly festive dinner and after-party. The night was filled with good food, drink and excellent company. Various activities were organised by the social committee. Managing director Deborah Schembri said: “The annual festive party is an eagerly awaited event where we celebrate the year’s achievement and thank staff for their continued support and work towards the company. It is also a way to energise all the team for the exciting year ahead.”

