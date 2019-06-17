STM Malta has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions.

STM Malta has shown exceptional achievement in one of the 18 European Business Awards’ categories andreflects the programme’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

STM Malta Trust and Company Management primarily provides pensions administration services to international clients. The company is licensed as a retirement scheme administrator with the Malta Financial Services Authority. It is also authorised to act as trustee or co-trustee to provide fiduciary services in terms of the Trusts and Trustees Act.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.”

He added: “The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

Companies on the list come from all sectors, from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes, from start-ups to billion-euro businesses.

Deborah Schembri, managing director of STM Malta, said: “I am honoured that STM Malta has been chosen as one of Europe’s best companies. This an achievement for all the team at STM Malta.”

STM Malta will now stand a chance of competing in one of the 18 categories of the European Business Awards to become a national winner in their respective country. If successful, they will then take part in the gala final in December, where the final 18 European winners will be announced.

The ‘Ones to Watch’ can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com.