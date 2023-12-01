In the ever-evolving landscape of engineering in Malta, STMicroelectronics Malta (ST) stands out as a key player and a driving force for innovation and growth. As the largest private employer on the island, ST is working to support and empower the local engineering community. This commitment is exemplified through its collaboration with the Chamber of Engineers (CoE), demonstrating a shared vision for the advancement of engineering in Malta.

ST plays a pivotal role in shaping the engineering landscape on the island. The company's contribution to the field positions it as a leader, not only in terms of employment but also in fostering an environment conducive to professional growth and development.

ST appeals to elite engineering talent because it offers a dynamic environment where innovation thrives. By pushing the boundaries of innovation and inventing new technologies, engineers at ST create and make products, solutions and ecosystems that contribute to a better, smarter, and more sustainable world.

Joining ST means becoming part of a community that values individual skills and encourages continuous learning, while being at the forefront of Industry 4.0 technologies.

ST's proactive approach to supporting the local engineering community is evident in its collaboration with the Chamber of Engineers. The recently signed Corporate Membership Agreement between ST and CoE marks a significant milestone in this partnership. This collaboration aims to bring together the expertise and resources of both entities to promote the development of engineering in Malta.

Malcolm Zammit, President of CoE, expressed his delight at ST Malta joining the Chamber as a corporate member. He emphasized the company's role as a close collaborator and highlighted the socially responsible initiative taken by ST Malta to support engineers and strengthen the engineering community.

From left: Dr Laurent Filipozzi, general manager of ST Malta and Malcolm Zammit, president of CoE.

Dr Laurent Filipozzi, General Manager of ST Malta, affirmed that the collaboration aligns with the company's vision for the future. He stressed ST's manufacturing innovation and engineering excellence, expressing enthusiasm for working closely with the CoE to contribute to the growth of Malta's engineering sector.

ST's dedication to the career advancement of its engineers is underscored by its commitment to increasing the membership of ST engineers within the Chamber of Engineers. This proactive initiative demonstrates the company's understanding of the importance of professional networks and resources in fostering career growth.

Notably, ST goes beyond encouragement by fully covering the membership fees for its engineers within the Chamber of Engineers. This strategic move ensures that ST's engineers have access to the resources and connections necessary to excel in their careers. By investing in the professional development of its employees, ST is contributing to the broader engineering community in Malta.

ST's collaboration with the Chamber of Engineers reflects its dedication to fostering a thriving engineering community in Malta. By actively supporting local engineers, covering membership fees, and engaging in collaborative initiatives, ST is not only contributing to the growth of its employees but is also playing a crucial role in advancing the engineering landscape in Malta. This collaborative step forward sets an inspiring precedent for the intersection of industry and professional organizations in driving innovation and progress within the engineering field.

You can find out more about careers at STMicroelectronics here Join ST in Malta - STMicroelectronics.