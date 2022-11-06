Earlier this year, STMicroelectronics (ST) was named a Top 100 Global Innovator 2022 by Clarivate – a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to expedite the pace of innovation.

Based on data gathered by Clarivate, this annual list distinguishes companies that sit at the very top of the global innovation landscape, delivering consistent innovation excellence and creating new economic value.

This is the fourth time that ST has been recognised (2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022) for its innovation in creating technologies and products that support the sustainable digital transformation of all industries.

Operating in Malta since 1981, ST’s operations consist of a world-class advanced manufacturing plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, which assembles and tests over 1,200 products serving clients that are leading global technological innovation in automotive and consumer products.

2.7 million chips exit ST Malta every day to go to customers across the globe, including Tier 1 suppliers for the world’s leading automotive brands, a world leader in computer vision for advanced driver assistance systems, as well as leading, global smartphone and consumer electronics brands.

With 1,800 employees at the Kirkop site, ST is one of the largest private employers in Malta and is leading advanced manufacturing with automation and industry 4.0 methodologies.

ST believes that technology plays a vital role in helping to solve environmental and social challenges while bringing a positive contribution to people’s lives. Driven by 8,400 R&D employees, its innovation efforts aim to connect emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, stay ahead of the competition and lead in new or existing technology fields.

The focus of ST’s innovation stems from three long-term trends that are transforming industries: smart mobility, the shift from traditional cars to smarter mobility solutions; the need for much more efficient power and energy management across all devices and systems; and the large-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity.

Above all, ST prides itself on creating innovative technologies in a sustainable way – sustainability has been an integral part of its business strategy for the past 25 years and the company aims to become carbon neutral by 2027, the earliest date anticipated for any semiconductor company globally.

Gordon Samson, chief product officer at Clarivate, said: “Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year’s Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world.”