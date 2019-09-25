The MSE Equity Price Index trended higher for the fourth consecutive day as it added a further 0.2% to a fresh multi-year high of 4,910.969 points. Various companies ended the day in positive territory including PG, IHI, MIA, BOV and GO. On the other hand, four other shares moved lower whilst Main Street Complex traded unchanged.

PG plc extended yesterday’s gain to new record high of €1.91 before settling at the €1.90 level (+2.7%) across 24,430 shares.

Similarly, positive sentiment towards International Hotel Investments plc persisted further as the equity advanced by 2.3% to the €0.89 level on activity totalling 45,300 shares.

Malta International Airport plc regained the €7.50 level (+1.4%) across 9,920 shares.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, GO plc and Bank of Valletta plc moved 0.5% and 0.9% higher to €4.38 and €1.17 respectively albeit on relatively light trading volumes.

A single deal of just 320 shares lifted the equity price of Trident Estates plc 1.1% higher back to the €1.78 level.

Within the same sector, Main Street Complex plc maintained the €0.60 level across 8,500 shares whilst MIDI plc eased by 0.8% to the €0.615 level on 13,164 shares.

RS2 Software plc retreated by 0.5% to the €1.90 level across 15,597 shares.

The worst performing equity today was FIMBank plc with a drop of 4.6% to the USD0.62 level on a single deal of 14,508 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc fell by 1.4% to new near fifteen-year low of €1.40 across 12,306 shares.

Today, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published its July interim financial results showing a growth of nearly 4% in revenues and an increase of 4.7% in net profit to €6.4 million. The company also declared an interim net dividend of €0.0333 per share which is payable on 16 October to shareholders as at close of trading on 30 September.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the fifth consecutive day to 1,181.026 points (+0.31%) as prices of Malta Government Stocks, especially the longest-dated ones, continued to gain ground amid heightened volatility across international financial markets.

