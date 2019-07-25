European stock markets turned lower yesterday as a political crisis in Italy weighed on sentiment, while a recovery in US stocks was cut short after two days of gains.

European markets had started higher, lifted by hopes for central bank and government stimulus measures, and for easing tensions in the China-US trade war.

Trading floors have been on edge for weeks owing to a number of concerns including the trade war, Brexit, a global economic slowdown and tensions in the Middle East.

Equities still got a positive start to the week, with Germany reportedly planning government support to avert a recession in Europe’s biggest economy and central banks elsewhere looking to ease monetary policy.

But yesterday investors worried mostly about Italy, where a political crisis was set to come to a head with speculation that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini withdrew his support from the dysfunctional coalition government.

Italy is “the centre of attention”, said Tangi Le Liboux at Paris-based brokerage Aurel BGC. Investors mostly fear a revival of an EU-Rome spat over deficits, which could weigh on eurozone cohesion, analysts said.

US stocks reacted mostly to global bond yields coming back under pressure, suggesting markets are again focusing on the chances of a worldwide economic downturn, said analysts at Charles Schwab.

Among the key events this week is a speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers in Wyoming.

The Fed policy board “did not unanimously agree to the last 0.25 per cent cut,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

The White House’s decision to delay again by 90 days a ban on US firms doing business with Huawei was taken as a conciliatory move towards China and provided hope.

The announcement followed comments from Donald Trump and key advisers expressing optimism over the talks, with top-level negotiations between the economic titans lined up for next month.

The news was tempered, however, by the Commerce Department adding 46 companies to its list of Huawei subsidiaries and affiliates that would be covered by the ban if it is implemented in full, taking the total on the list to more than 100.

In foreign exchange deals, the pound fell after the EU rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demand to scrap the Irish border backstop plan to achieve a Brexit deal.

“The latest effort from Boris to persuade the EU to move their lines on the Irish border has fallen on deaf ears and given the ardent belief each party has in its respective view it’s becoming increasingly hard to envisage a way out of the current impasse,” said David Cheetham at XTB.