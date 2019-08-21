Renewed hopes for trade talks boosted stock markets yesterday after China said it would not retaliate against the latest US tariffs, setting up a positive end to a volatile week.

New trade optimism helped alleviate gloom about predictions for a coming slowdown in the world economy, analysts said.

“We may be facing up to the reality of recession, but optimism continues to flow through the veins of investors following comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

The easing tensions helped China’s yuan strengthen slightly against the dollar, having fallen to an 11-year low earlier in the week.

Sterling rose after heavy Brexit-fuelled losses earlier in the week.

Across the Atlantic, US stock markets were higher at the opening bell.

Earlier, Hong Kong started more than one percent higher on Friday, but finished with a gain of only 0.1 percent as the arrest of activists fuelled fresh worries about violent protests in the city.

President Donald Trump said US and Chinese trade officials were due to hold discussions on Thursday, days before Washington is due to raise tariffs on billions in Chinese goods.

“There’s a talk scheduled for today at a different level,” Trump had told Fox News Radio, without elaborating.

He rebutted prior news reports skeptical of his claims that Beijing and Washington held talks by telephone last week.

The US Trade Representative’s office, which is leading the US negotiations with China, did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Wall Street’s optimistic view of the US-China trade situation persisted yesterday as stocks continued to rally, leaving the major indices on track for their first positive week in more than a month.

China’s commerce ministry on Thursday helped cheer stock markets by signaling that Beijing may not respond in kind to Trump’s latest tariff increases and was still willing to negotiate.

After a sharp deterioration this month in the year-long trade war, Washington on Sunday is due to begin the first of a new wave of tariff increases on Chinese goods, drawing warnings from various industries about falling profits and recession from trade groups.

Dealers brushed off data Thursday showing the US economy grew at a slower pace than initially thought in the second quarter. Those figures were mitigated by the fact that consumer spending remained strong.

Elsewhere, oil prices slid after a three-day surge on positivity surrounding trade talks was coupled with a plunge in US stockpiles that pointed to improving demand.