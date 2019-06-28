Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic fell yesterday after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Beijing just as trade talks resumed, dealers said.

The British pound, meanwhile, continued its slide to fresh two-year lows as more investors were betting on a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Trump ripped into China after US negotiators arrived in Shanghai to resurrect talks aimed at ending a year-long trade war between the world’s two top economies.

“My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Investors reacted by pulling out of equities in anticipation of worse to come.

“President Donald Trump sends equity markets reeling, yet again,” said Stephen Innes, at SPI Asset Management.

“Whatever shred of optimism markets had about the ongoing trade negotiations were dealt a severe blow when President Trump flew off the handle again at China for not buying American agricultural products,” he said.

Renewed jitters over trade compounded a cocktail worries already weighing on stocks, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com.

US markets were also lower in early Wall Street business, but appeared more resilient than their European counterparts.

Frankfurt’s benchmark DAX 30 index tumbled in the afternoon deals, with Germanairline Lufthansa slumping after weak profits.

Paris was hurt by figures showing France’s economy stagnated in the second quarter, growing by a meagre, and lower-than-forecast, 0.2 per cent.

London’s FTSE 100 index outperformed eurozone markets as the weak pound lifted UK-based multinationals who sell their goods abroad.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are slated tomorrow to announce the outcomes of their latest monetary policy gatherings. Expectations are that the Fed could deliver the first interest rate cut in a decade.

“As we get closer to the Fed decision, the sense of anticipation in markets is almost palpable,” said analyst Chris Beauchamp at spread-betting firm IG.