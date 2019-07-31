Global stock markets were mixed yesterday after China unveiled fresh stimulus measures and below-par US jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month.

London equities fell on a rising pound however, the result of official data that showed the British economy grew by 0.3 per cent in July, reducing the likelihood of a UK recession this year as Brexit looms large.

Sterling also won support ahead of a critical vote on an early UK general election.

Elsewhere, the euro wavered as dealers mulled speculation that the European Central Bank could decide this week to loosen monetary policy.

Sterling jumped more than half a percentage point against the dollar, pushing down London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index which features numerous multinationals with earnings in the US unit.

Britain’s parliament is to shut for business later yesterday in a suspension ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that is widely seen as a bid to stop MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

