Global stock markets sank on Wednesday and the dollar soared as investors fretted over recession fears and heightened Ukraine tensions.

"With the prospect of a sharp economic slowdown, further pain for households and businesses, and investor sentiment on its knees, alas equities markets continue their descent," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The haven dollar held at multi-year highs against rival currencies, with the euro plumbing a new 20-year low at $0.9536.

The British pound slumped 1.7 per cent against the greenback – despite the Bank of England snapping up UK government bonds to try and bring calm to markets. However, the UK government's 30-year bond yield managed to retreat to 4.44 per cent, having hit a 1998 peak at 5.14 per cent. The BoE intervention followed criticism on Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund, which argued that Britain's recent budget could increase inequality and worsen inflation.

New finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting plan last week sent shockwaves through markets, pushing the pound to a record low and leading to dire warnings for Britain's economy.

The dollar remains the go-to unit as the US Federal Reserve leads the way in raising interest rates. Observers are betting that US borrowing costs will peak at around 4.75 per cent next year, and are expected to remain elevated for some time. The prospect of such tight monetary policy has battered equities, as US 10-year Treasury yields – a gauge of future rates – hit four per cent for the first time since 2010.

Sentiment was also rattled by worries about developments in Ukraine, after Kremlin-installed authorities in four regions under Russian control claimed victory in annexation votes, with Moscow warning it could use nuclear weapons to defend the territories. Ukraine and its allies have denounced the so-called referendums as a sham, saying the West would never recognise the results.