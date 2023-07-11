Daniel Ricciardo is back on the Formula One grid, the Australian replacing rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, the team announced on Tuesday.

Eight-time Grand Prix winner Ricciardo parted company with McLaren at the end of last season, but has remained part of the F1 scene as Red Bull’s reserve driver.

The 33-year-old will drive for AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season, starting at the Hungarian Grand Prix later this month.

“I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!” said Ricciardo after impressing in a test at Silverstone.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said he was “pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team”.

“There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward,” Tost added.

