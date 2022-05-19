Olympic 200m breaststroke champion Zac Stubblety-Cook smashed the world record Thursday at the Australian championships, touching in 2mins 05.95secs to send a warning for the world championships and Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old was under the record pace for the entire race to shatter the 2:06.12 mark set by Russia’s Anton Chupkov in 2019.

“I was just trying to swim fast – I didn’t think that fast. I can’t really believe it to be honest, but I’m very happy with that,” he said poolside in Adelaide.

“Last year I put everything in and got that result (Olympic gold), but this year there’s a lot less pressure and obviously that pressure is nice not to have, and I’m just stoked.”

