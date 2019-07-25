A seller on a local online platform was remanded in custody after denying that a drum kit and amplifier he was selling had been stolen from a garage used for rehearsals by a Maltese band.

Renald Baldacchino, a 40-year-old Qormi resident, was tracked down by investigators as the face behind a post on Maltapark in which a seller under an assumed name had advertised the musical equipment for sale.

They closed in on Mr Baldacchino after noticing that the equipment matched those reported stolen from a Birkirkara garage more than a year earlier.

The equipment was reported stolen by local girl band Cryptic Street and the band had launched an appeal for information following the robbery.

Mr Baldacchino denied any involvement in the alleged theft, insisting that he had bought the items from a third party.

During Tuesday’s arraignment the suspect, no newcomer to the law courts - as attested by his tainted criminal record - pleaded not guilty to having allegedly received stolen property and with failing to inform the police of that.

He was further charged with breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and four separate bail decrees delivered over a span of 16 months as well as with being a relapser.

Prosecutors strongly opposed a request for bail, in view of ongoing investigations and the possible risk of tampering with evidence.

The accused had also wasted numerous earlier chances given by the courts, Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Elton Taliana pointed out, also stating that the third party who had supposed bought the items had denied doing to investigators.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, denied the request in view of the nature of the charges and the documents exhibited, particularly with reference to the accused’s criminal record.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.