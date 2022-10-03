On a hot summer day with at least a fresh breeze blowing, Stompers took out the first Malta Rugby Football Union competition game of the season.

The two teams winners from the previous season’s cup and league competitions played in this match.

Stompers came out of the blocks with their big runners bursting onto the ball and getting over the gainline giving their backs room to move.

John Ellul, looking lively, scored within the first 10 minutes bumping off two tacklers.

Gary Hilli scored from a lineout catch and drive taking the score out to 10 nil.

Falcons were trying to get into the game finally putting Widdop over, as he bashed his way through two tacklers to score.

