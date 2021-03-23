The four statues adorning the church parvis of St Augustine’s church in Victoria are to be restored, following a call for tenders by the Victoria Local Council.

Prominently located, two on each side of the entrance to the church, the statues represent St Augustine, Our Lady of Consolation, St Thomas of Villanova and St Nicholas of Tolentino.

The statues are made of globigerina limestone.

The sculptor of three of the statues was Anton Busuttil – known as Zarm Anġlu – assisted by his son Franco. They were sculpted in 1869. The statues of St Thomas and St Nicholas were paid for by the friars of the same convent, while that of Our Lady of Consolation was paid by Fr Lorenzo Cutajar.

The statue of St Augustine was sculpted earlier, in 1771, by Giovanni Caruana who also sculpted the original statue of Our Lady of Consolation.

Originally, up to 1869, only two statues were found at the church parvis – that of St Augustine and Our Lady of Consolation.