Manchester City defender John Stones praised his team’s “incredible” composure in a fiery goalless draw away to Atletico Madrid as Pep Guardiola’s side set up a blockbuster Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the tie in the first leg in Manchester and City held on despite a bad-tempered finish to the return leg in the Spanish capital.

Atletico centre-back Felipe was sent off late on for a wild swipe at Phil Foden, an incident that triggered a mass brawl in the corner of the pitch and resulted in more than 12 minutes of stoppage time being played.

Video then showed clashes continuing in the tunnel with police called to help separate the two squads.

