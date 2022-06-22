Sliema Mayor John Pillow has pleaded to the authorities to stop a sewage outflow in Qui-si-sana and return the bay to the people.
"We cannot continue to have this outflow and resultant stench," he said.
"And we cannot continue to have a situation where everyone is blaming everybody else."
He said in a Facebook video that the situation was shameful and needed to be tackled immediately.
The Environmental Health authorities issued a warning against swimming in the area a week ago and signs have been posted on the rocks along the beach.
