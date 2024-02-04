Robert Abela is blaming the EU for the plight of farmers when it was his government that failed to negotiate a better package for them in the first place, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

This is only the latest in a series of instances where the government is constantly seeking to blame everyone else except itself for issues it created or failed to solve, the PN leader told party supporters.

"This government clashed with farmers, teachers and educators, Air Malta workers, nurses and carers, and yet continues to pin the blame on everyone except on itself," he said in an interview with NET news editor Robert Cremona during a party event in Żebbuġ.

"The problem is the government because it is not focused on what matters to people."

Maltese farmers drove their tractors from Ta' Qali to Floriana on Friday in a massive protest against existing and new EU policies which they say are threatening their livelihoods.

It was the first protest of its kind in more than 40 years and it followed similar protests in other EU countries over the past weeks.

Farmers are concerned about land prices and the cost of farming products, diesel and utility bills to run their farms, but the government is not right to blame the EU for their problems, Grech said. Joining the EU was the best thing that happened to Malta in the last 20 years, even though Labour still struggles to accept that, he added.

"The real problem is that the government was unable to negotiate a better package that takes into consideration the specific needs of Maltese farmers," he said.

'People still feel pinch of inflation'

Four days after the prices of 400 basic food items were reduced by 15 per cent, Grech said people still felt the pinch of inflation.

Prices of up to 400 basic food items were reduced by 15% from February 1 in a deal negotiated between the government, importers and major retailers to bring down inflation.

On Sunday Grech said not all prices had been reduced: while the prices of some products went down, others remained the same or increased.

"The PN is in favour of every initiative that mitigates inflation, but the government is not addressing the deeper problem of inflation at the source."

The war on drugs

Grech also weighed in on the government's white paper that seeks to amend laws concerning drug courts, to give magistrates more freedom to decide when a person caught with large volumes of drugs needs rehabilitation rather than jail time.

Among the proposals being made is one to revise the maximum amount of drugs that a person facing drug-related charges can possess to be sent to a drug court.

Grech said the increased thresholds show the government has given up on the war on drugs and is waging a war on society, children and young people instead.

"This is not acceptable to anybody and the white paper should be revoked altogether," he said.

'PN and PL are not the same'

Grech also called out people who argue both parties are essentially the same.

They are certainly not, Grech argued.

For starters, one party stole €400 million in a fraudulent and scandalous hospitals' deal, while the other fought to get it annulled and continues to fight to get the people's money back.

"The government has no plan and is trapped in the great scandalous fraud of Vitals and Steward," he said.

"We, on the other hand, can speak clearly and freely, because our hands are not soiled by the dirty deals that this government got into over the last decade."

This week Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said Malta needs a second national hospital to keep up with its growing population, and that he believes the Gwardamangia area that includes St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals is ideally placed to serve that function, as part of a broader “health village”.

"[Jo Etienne] Abela simply confirmed what the PN has been saying all along," Grech said.