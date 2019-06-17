The question has been asked numerous times but has lost none of its undertones of fear: is a property bubble growing?

A bubble is the result of a mismatch between supply and demand, which would lead to a jerky – and dramatic – readjustment of the property prices.

But there are many factors in that seemingly simple statement, and each of them is very complex.

Start with supply. A census is long overdue to establish a true snapshot of the market, even though it will be outdated by the time the results are out, given the pace of construction.

For years, the Maltese were told there were tens of thousands of vacant properties, but slowly a number of them have been redeveloped or put on the market.

Over the past five years, the Planning Authority approved 52,448 properties until the end of 2018. Assuming that the number of permits in 2019 remains the same as the previous year, a further 9,500 properties would have been approved by now. The numbers explain the proliferation of cranes, the amateur-turned-developer, the labourer-turned-crane-operator, the untrained worker intently destroying with a jackhammer the roof that he is standing on.

Who would want to slow that down? The people selling or developing their property and pocketing hundreds of thousands? The contractors working on a dozen sites simultaneously, unable to stop work long enough to gloat over their bank account? The banks whose lifeblood is mortgages or property loans?

Certainly not the government, which knows that having sufficient supply is the only way to bring down prices, as property owners face leaving their investments empty unless they compromise their own expectations.

But no one knows where the magic line is between the flat that will rent within a week and the ‘full up’ sign as you get out of the airport. Demand is just as hard to put your finger on as it is not only anecdotal but a forecast based on numerous factors. At the moment, demand comes from demographic and social changes within Malta but there is no denying that the main pressure comes from foreigners, from gaming executives to carers. The population statistics show that tens of thousands more people are now living here, with tens of thousands still needed according to JobsPlus.

But that presumes that these people are oblivious to the spiralling rental costs, the poor quality of the accommodation on offer, the traffic and pollution. Employers are already complaining that their workers decide to call it quits after a year or two, rather than opting to stay longer.

Economists have told us that even when the economy slows down, what has been accumulated and built up will stay, but economists also know that behaviour is not that easy to predict.

At some point, Malta will no longer be the nirvana to which all foreigners yearn to come. Already, the numbers from the EU are being supplanted by people from developing countries who are more willing to compromise on their living conditions.

And what about price? The Central Bank of Malta, which carefully monitors housing prices and affordability, recently took the rare step of intervening to make terms for home loans stricter – more so for those purchasing their second property.

And what about the cost to tourism and our own quality of life? Malta is fast losing its charm and lure to concrete jungles sprouting at every street corner – and there is no relief in sight.

There is a fine line between building a penthouse and a castle in the sky. Let’s hope enough out there know the difference.