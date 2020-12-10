A camera has captured the shocking moment a young man is hit by a car and is thrown across its windscreen.

The video appears to show the man step out in front of the vehicle at a bus stop in Rue d’Argens, Gżira.

Warning: Some viewers might find this video upsetting.

After he is hit, he walks back to the bus stop where his friend comforts him.

The undated video was widely shared on social media and on WhatsApp on Thursday.

Police said they had seen the video but have not received any reports about it - neither on Thursday nor in the past days.