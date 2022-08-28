22nd Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Sirach 3:17-20,28-29; Hebrew 12:18-19,22-24a; Luke 14,1.7-14

It happened back in the 1960s, when the Catholic Church still had a certain hold on society and the notion of the hierarchy was deeply ingrained in the people’s psyche, but even more so in that of clergymen. A teenager meekly approached a priest for confession, using the appellative “Father”. The title irked the clergyman so much that he nearly barked at the young lad, sternly pointing out that his title was of a higher rank. The penitent, shrinking in dismay, remained dumbfounded and shaken to the core.

Only a few days ago I stood in front of a cage filled with bonobos, a type of great ape, at Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart. Despite their playful interactions and hilarious antics, one could not fail noticing an old ape watching them all carefully and which, seated on a strategically positioned perch, commanded control of the whole group. The animal world too has its systems of hierarchies, varied though they may be, and violence can easily erupt if these are not respected.

Sirach was a sage who, as was the convention of the times, instructed the young on the kind of virtues needed for leadership and true nobility of spirit. He notes that “for the disease of the proud there is no cure” (Sir 3,28). However, it is consoling to read what he states about God: “for great though the power of the Lord is, he accepts the homage of the humble” (Sir 3,20). Not only will the Lord gladly receive those who approach him with a humble heart, an attitude they must live daily, but he will not receive anyone unless they have such a disposition.

In more recent times, English novelist Rudyard Kipling gave similar advice through his poem If. It is remarkable that, exuding a sense of composure and equanimity, this composition is the most known of his poems. It is also imbued with a sense of frankness and humility: “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with kings – nor lose your common touch…”.

As always, the liturgy offers us the words of the master of masters, Jesus, that are filled with wisdom: “When someone invites you to a wedding feast, do not take the place of honour, for a person more distinguished than you may have been invited… But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, ‘Friend, move up to a better place’” (Lk 14,8).

Evidently, Jesus was not against people receiving honour, but took to task those who sought it. For some, people’s perception of them becomes so important that their whole life revolves around the image they project. This comes with its own complications, for instance that of gauging one’s worth depending on how much others accept you or otherwise.

Swabians, Germans hailing from the south-western part of the country, are known to keep many of their financial achievements to themselves. They will not flaunt their wealth and their possessions to others. Rather, they like being low-key. Even their houses may look very humble on the outside, but have significant comfort on the inside, much like St John’s Co-Cathedral, which has an austere façade, but an impressive interior.

How I cringe in dismay when I see cars in Malta swishing by with number plates such as VIP or WOW!

By contrast, how I cringe in dismay when I see cars in Malta swishing by with number plates such as VIP or WOW! I have not seen GOD yet, though a Godwin or Godfrey might be forgiven for choosing that three-lettered word. In a world where people promote themselves, vie for recognition, and at times even have a sense of entitlement, Jesus is asking us to rewire our brain and to discover the simplicity that is pleasing to God.

stefan.m.attard@gmail.com