Over the last two years, flowers and candles have constantly been laid at the makeshift memorial in Valletta, dedicated to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Her family, friends and many others regularly visit this spot.

The memorial is set up opposite the law courts, emphasising the point that justice has not been done.

Memorials such as these are common at the foot of public monuments in countries that believe in rule of law.

The pursuit of Ms Caruana Galizia’s killers must be given all possible resources and attention. No thread must be left hanging, no stone left uncovered. Those who planned this murder must be rooted out and brought to justice.

Besides the personal tragedy of the murder, this crime also has wide and serious repercussions on the freedom of the Maltese press to work without fear. But the government refuses to tolerate this memorial and insists on sending workers to the site each day to clear up and discard all candles, flowers or posters laid there by family, friends and protestors seeking justice.

The protestors continue steadfastly, replacing their items daily in memory of Ms Caruana Galizia.

The more the site is cleared, the more determined they become not to give up.

The Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, is in charge of this regular clean-up initiative, but he must surely be supported, if not directed, by the Prime Minister.

The foreign press is also aware of the government’s persistent attempt to suppress the makeshift memorial.

This daily charade features repeatedly in international reports, generating negative coverage for Malta at an international level. Instead of respecting the memory of a murdered journalist, the Maltese government rips up the memorial created by the public. Taking their cue from the government’s desire to deny this memorial, some individual members of the public now also appear to feel that they have a licence to clear the site, on their own initiative.

They do this with a sense of impunity, knowing they will not be warned off by the authorities, or face any consequences from above.

These individuals have become so confident and reckless, that a French camera crew took footage, in broad daylight, of two men tearing down posters and other items from the site.

The men continued on their path of destruction, even while they were being filmed.

Their attitude was thuggish and aggressive. One of them was filmed actually throwing an item in the direction of one of Ms Caruana Galizia’s sisters, who was present. Other men were also filmed being antagonistic towards the press.

The general sense of impunity is now so strong, that these men did not care they were being filmed. They must be confident that they will get away with it. They were not in some dark, isolated back street, where they might have been hard to identify. The memorial is in a public square in the centre of Valletta.

This is a very poor reflection on the state of the country. If the government does not immediately put a stop to this thuggish behaviour, it can only be understood to be tacitly condoning it.

The aggression these individuals displayed in the French film crew’s footage is shocking and could slide downwards into something worse.

The police must immediately take action against the sense of impunity being displayed.

Next time, with a different mood or other people at the scene, the situation might deteriorate and this is potentially dangerous.

Once tempers are frayed, and knowing the police will not act, and with the government’s tacit approval, anything is possible.