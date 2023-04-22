Animal Liberation Malta marched against the the cruel and unnecessary practice of animal testing on Saturday.

Chanting "it's not science, it's violence", and "stop animal testing, right now", activists walked from St Georges Square to Triton Fountain in Valletta holding placards of encaged animals.

The demonstration was one of many across the globe to mark World Day for Laboratory Animals.

Each year, across the EU, millions of animals are tortured and bred to be used in painful, long experiments that produce unreliable results and which can be avoided since there are valid non-animal testing alternatives available, an ALM spokesperson said.

These animals include cats, dogs, pigs and monkeys, that are caged, infected with debilitating diseases, surgically mutilated and subjected to many other tortuous experiments, the spokesperson continued.

This cruelty continues to take place even though scientists are already using methods of studying diseases and testing products that do not involve the use of animals and are actually more relevant to human health, the spokesperson said.

Activists joined others around the world to mark World Day for Laboratory Animals. Photo: Animal Liberation Malta

Animal Liberation Malta urged the general public to take a stand by choosing products that are cruelty free, and by getting informed on the subject.

The Anti-Vivisection March was part of an international action to raise awareness for laboratory animals, coordinated by the Toronto Anti-Vivisection Alliance.

The World Day for Laboratory Animals is on Monday 24th April.