Since people are spending more time at home, they are increasingly using online marketplaces to look for and buy products. Despite its numerous benefits, e-commerce carries the risk of exposure to online fraud. For instance, consumers may be told the products they are buying have certain qualities or functions when this is not true.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in unfair commercial practices concerning products offered for sale online that deceive consumers about the benefits or the results to be expected from the use of these products.

Once such unfair commercial practice is to exploit consumers’ fears in order to sell products such as protective masks and hand sanitisers by falsely claiming that they can prevent or cure an infection.

Consumers are also being pressured into buying these products at exorbitant prices as they are given the impression that they will only be available for a very limited time. This is in order to trigger consumers into taking an immediate purchasing decision and deprive them of time to make an informed choice.

EU Commissioner for Justice and Consumers Didier Reynders recently issued a communication directly to a number of platforms, social media, search engines and marketplaces urging them to cooperate in taking down these online scams and to help halt these illegal practices. This communication followed the common position endorsed by the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network to join forces across the EU, and together with the Commission, put to an end to deceptive practices and scams.

Online platform operators, including online marketplaces, are being asked to take concrete, effective corrective measures to remove illegal marketing campaigns from their websites. Platform operators have been urged to protect their consumers from the risks posed by illegal commercial practices which may harm them when they are most vulnerable.

While the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive prohibits false claims, the E-Commerce Directive requires platform operators to act quickly to remove or disable perpetrators of unfair commercial practices’ access to marketplaces upon being informed or becoming aware of their illegal activity.

Online platforms replied positively and rapidly to the Commission’s call for cooperation by putting in place dedicated communication channels for EU consumer authorities to signal illicit practices.

To eliminate misleading advertising, certain platforms imposed firm temporary bans on the selling or advertising of products such as masks and alcoholic gels and only listed those of reputable providers. This action resulted in up to a million of products/offers/ads being withdrawn a week. Online platforms have also strengthened their monitoring activities.

To guarantee a safe online environment where consumers can feel protected against illicit practices, the European Commission, together with national protection authorities, will continue to closely monitor online markets.

While shopping online, consumers are advised to be extra cautious when they encounter such offers:

• Products that, through images or language, claim to prevent or cure COVID-19 infections;

• Adverts using scarcity claims such as “sells out fast”, “limited offer”;

• Self-declared doctors, health professionals, experts or other unofficial sources stating that a product is able to prevent or cure an infection with the new virus; and

• Products priced well above what is normal for similar products due to the fact that they allegedly prevent or cure COVID-19 infection.

If they come across such claims, consumers are urged to use the reporting tools provided by the platform operator to report these claims.

Consumers may also report these unsupported ‘health’ claims to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority by calling 8007 4400 or by sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate