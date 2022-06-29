An operation is currently under way at a farm in Lunzjata, limits of Rabat, where there was an explosion followed by a fire at 6.30am.

The police said the cause of the explosion is not yet known.

They said that although some suspected that fireworks may have been stored inside, it could also be a chemical reaction to a fertiliser.

It is not yet known whether there are any people inside.

The Civil Protection Department, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, the police and a medical team are on site.

More information soon