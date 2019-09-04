Storjakanta has now established itself as one of the most awaited events for audiences who love Maltese literature and music.

It started off thanks to the artistic fusion of Trevor Zahra’s short stories with Corazón’s original songs and the theatrical abilities of Joseph Galea.

The show will take on a different format this year, as the audience will see how the three protagonists are finding it increasingly difficult to see eye to eye, and therefore have decided not to put on the show. The audience will thus witness ‘the last rehearsal’.

Tickets and be bought from www.ticketline.com.mt. Storjakanta: Il-Prova will be held on September 14 at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq, in collaboration with Evenings on Campus.