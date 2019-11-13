People have been urged to stay away from a section of idyllic Xatt l-Aħmar in Gozo because of a rockfall thought to have been caused by the bad weather.

Għajnsielem Mayor Kevin Cauchi, posted a message on his Facebook page urging people to stay away from the bay, in an area known as tal-Inglizi, near the iron staircase.

“Whilst we evaluate the situation, please avoid this area in order to avoid danger,” he wrote.

The mayor also posted pictures of members of the community cleaning up saying: “Good morning! A big thanks goes to our workers who this morning are busily clearing up after the bad weather."

The storm also brought out the best in others, such as German resident, Patrick Domagalski who took to Facebook to offer his spare room to anyone who may have been stranded in Gozo on Tuesday night when ferry services were cancelled.

“While no-one actually took me up on the offer, I was impressed by the number of nice comments I got under my post," he said. "For me, it’s just normal to help. Even if no one needed me, it was good to be prepared.”

Stranded in Malta

Following the cancellation of Gozo ferry services, Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana posted a list of available accommodation in Malta on her Facebook page, leading to a surge of last-minute bookings by Gozitans who couldn’t make it back home.

“We had about 25 rooms booked,” a receptionist at the Dolmen Hotel in St Paul’s Bay told Times of Malta. “As far as I’m aware they are all from Gozo and had to get accommodation last minute as they weren’t able to use the ferry to get home.”