The unusually high winds that Storm Chiara blew up on Sunday played havoc with sports events across Europe as football and rugby matches were cancelled and a London road race was called off.

Top tier football matches in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and England were called off as 140kmph gusts (87 mph) were recorded.

Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was among the more high profile events called off as howling winds disrupted transport links and travellers were advised only to make journeys if absolutely necessary.

The women's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England was also postponed after Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash between the two countries' men's teams in Edinburgh had been marred by terrible conditions.

Much of France was lashed by the storm Sunday but all three Ligue 1 matches were played, as was the blustery Six Nations rugby clash between France and Italy at the Stade de France outside Paris.

A 10km London road race was also called off due to the weather as the 25,000 expected runners were advised not to travel.

Storm Ciara did help one new record get set, but not in sports.

A British Airways 747 set the fastest flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London thanks to powerful tailwinds.

The flight took off from John F Kennedy airport and had been scheduled to land at Heathrow at 0625 GMT on Sunday, but arrived 102 minutes early at 0443 GMT.