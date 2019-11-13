The rough weather has damaged the submarine water pipeline between Malta and Gozo, but arrangements are being made to prevent water supply cuts in Gozo, the Water Services Corporation said on Wednesday.

It said the damage appeared to have been caused between Malta and Comino.

Part of the pipeline between Comino and Gozo was damaged last year.

The pipeline supplies water to Gozo from the Ċirkewwa reverse osmosis plant.

The corporation said repair work will start as soon as the sea conditions improve.

It said the situation continued to justify its €11 million investment on a new reverse osmosis plant at Ħondoq which will make Gozo self-sufficient.

The plant will be set up at the former distilling station, where restoration work on the building is set to be completed by the end of the year. Equipment will be installed next year.