A storm-petrel ringed in Malta in 2008 has been recorded in the Aegean Sea by BirdLife Greece.

The bird was ringed by BirdLife Malta on Filfla as part of its work on the bird population which has been under way since the late 1960s.

Filfla is the home of the largest colony of this secretive seabird in the Mediterranean, with up to 8,000 breeding pairs.

The bird was recovered in a colony on a Greek islet a few days ago. In the same week, BirdLife Malta ringers on Filfla recaptured a bird first ringed on the same islet in 1991, making it over 29 years old.

This is not a record, however. Back in 2013 a storm-petrel ringed in 1981 was recovered, making it over 32 years old.