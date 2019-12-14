Stormbringer G.R. and Barrio Josselyn won yesterday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack. These were two class Premier races on a mile distance and formed part of the 60th meeting of the season made up of ten races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up in the first class Premier race. Norwegian Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) led all the way during the mile distance of the first class Premier race and sealed its ninth win of the year after sustaining the challenge of Tack Wee (Julian Farrugia) in the final straight. Avrik De Guez (Jean Pierre Farrugia) and Jaguar Broline (Patrick Spiteri) ended respectively in third and fourth place. Once agin Stormbringer G.R. confirmed that it is one of the most consistent trotters of the 2019 season.

In the second class Premier race there was a keen tussle between the early leader, Until Oaks (Owen Borg) and Barrio Josselyn (Anton Cassar) which sprinted well in the final straight. It was the latter which gained its first win in Malta with Zonguldak (Charles Camilleri) and Vitinou (David Attard) also obtaining a good place.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held tomorrow and will include five finals for French trotters. The first race should start at 1.15pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper. Dist – 1640m. 1. Eagle Rock Music (Paul Galea) – 1.17.2”

Race 2. Class Copper. Dist – 1640m. 1. Devil Boko (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.3”

Race 3. Class Bronze. Dist – 1640m. 1. Quickspin (Julian Farrugia) – 1.17.5”

Race 4. Class Silver. Dist – 1640m. 1. Doneisdone (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.15.6”

Race 5. Class Silver. Dist – 1640m. 1. New Moon Pellini (Kirsten Axisa) – 1.14.1”

Race 6. Class Gold. Dist – 1640m. 1. Metallic Beat (Rodney Gatt) - NTR

Race 7. Class Premier. Dist – 1640m. 1. Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) – 1.13.8”

Race 8. Class Silver. Dist – 1640m. 1. Sharif America (Matthew Sammut) – 1.16.8”

Race 9. Class Premier. Dist – 1640m. 1. Barrio Josselyn (Anton Cassar) – 1.15.4”

Race 10. Class Gold. Dist – 1640m. 1. Rolin (Paul Galea) – 1.14.8”.