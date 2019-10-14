Stormbringer G.R. and Visconti emerged victorious in the President’s Cup semi-finals during the 47th meeting of the season at the Marsa Racetrack.

Twelve horses made it to the final stage of the championship open for class Premier trotters and the two races were held on the short distance of 2,140m.

From the two class Premier semi-finals, 12 horses made it for the final stage.

In the first semi-final, the early leader, Axel Tilly (Charles Camilleri), ran out of steam midway through the final straight and was overtaken by Norwegian and favourite Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) which gained its third win in a row and its seventh in Malta.

Mind Your Face (Clint Vassallo) ended in third place from Until Oaks (Owen Borg), Vakato (Chris Grech) and Ultra De Vindecy (Michael Ellul).

In the second semi-final, Visconti (Jesmar Gafà) led all the way and managed to take its third win in Malta after staving off the challenge of Vichenko Chef (Noel Baldacchino) in the final straight.

Ulysse Du Bouchet (Paul Galea), Alain d’Occagnes (Ludvic Ghigo), Un Amour Du Pont (Michael Ellul) and Global Oracle (Clifferty Calleja) were the last trotters to make it to the final stage.

Sunday’s card included also an international race between Maltese and Swedish drivers from Sundbyholm racetrack on the same distance. These drivers drove horses from class Gold.

The race resulted in a keen duel in the final straight between the early leader Un Beau Luxor (Paul Galea) and Tom Des Rivieres (Clifferty Calleja) which increased its pace in the final 400m.

It was Tom Des Rivieres which gained its second win of the season.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Friday. The first race should start at 7pm.

SUNDAY’S WINNERS

Race 1. Class Copper – Roc Magister (Kirsten Axisa) – Celebre Sublignais (Jesmar Gafa’) - NTR

Race 2. Class Bronze – Cyrano Star (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.8”

Race 3. Class Bronze – Best Of Morchies (Dylan Gatt) – 1.16”

Race 4. Malta-Sundbyholm International Race, Class Gold – Tom Des Rivieres (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.15”

Race 5. Class Silver – Douglas (Brian Hili) – 1.15.2”

Race 6. President’s Cup Championship semifinal, Class Premier – Stormbringer G.R. (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.5”

Race 7. Class Gold – Vito Des Landiers (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.2”

Race 8. President’s Cup Championship semifinal, Class Premier – Visconti (Jesmar Gafa’) – 1.16.7”

Race 9. Class Silver – Lovely Boy (Paul Galea) – 1.15.8”