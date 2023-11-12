As the final preparations for the 2023 LifeCycle Challenge get under way, the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation premiered Blood Sweat and Gears at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on November 6.

The production follows the story of individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease, whose personal journeys become intertwined with that of the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation and the LifeCycle Challenge.

The patients’ stories, narrated against the clinical and domestic backdrop, are set alongside the inspiring scenery and behind-the-scenes footage shot during the 2022 LifeCycle Challenge in Argentina and Chile.

Commenting on the film, LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation founder Alan Curry said: “The movie is a vivid account of how far we have come along since the foundation was set up in 1999. It also conveys a message of hope, perseverance and endurance by showing how empathy and determination helped to improve the lives of so many people.” Over the years, the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation has raised over €3 million and aims to raise a further €200,000 through this year’s LifeCycle Challenge, which will see the LifeCyclists on a 2,000-kilometre route from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation may be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on https://buff.ly/ 35g17CC and via SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 for €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can be made also via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, with the bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017.

The 2023 LifeCycle Challenge is supported by the main sponsor Nescafé, together with Smart Technologies Ltd, Technoline Ltd, Farsons Foundation, Laferla Insurance, JPA, The Web Ally, McDonald’s, Borg Cardona & Co. Ltd and Salini Resort.

For more info, visit https://lifecyclefoundation.com or www. faceboo.com/LifeCycleChallenge.