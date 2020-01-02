Heritage Malta is organising an event for children called ‘Tell Me a Story’ at the National Museum of Archaeology, Republic Street, Valletta, tomorrow at 11am.

During the storytelling experience, children aged five to 10, who have the Heritage Malta Passport, will not only be able to listen to the Lignin Team narrating stories accompanied by various sound effects, but also engage with them and share stories of their own.

A small gift will be given to each participant.

For more information, e-mail passport@heritagemalta.org or call 2395 4360. Tickets are available from Heritage Malta sites and museums, and from https://heritagemalta.org.